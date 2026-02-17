6 of Sarah Ferguson's companies shutting down amid Epstein links
Six companies associated with author Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, are reportedly being dissolved. The news comes after recent revelations from the Epstein files that shed light on her financial struggles and correspondence with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Ferguson is listed as the sole director of these firms, which include S Phoenix Events, Fergie's Farm, La Luna Investments, Solamoon Ltd., Philanthrepreneur Ltd., and Planet Partners Productions Ltd.
Documents filed with Companies House, per the BBC, reveal that these companies would be struck off the register in 10 days unless a legal cause is shown to prevent it. Five of the six companies have an application to strike off the register, meaning they will stop trading and cease to exist. The sixth company, S Phoenix Events, notes receipt of an application to strike off and lists Ferguson as the person authenticating this application on behalf of the firm.
Ferguson is also listed as an active director for three other businesses: Ginger and Moss, a lifestyle brand selling tea, jewelry, and housewares; Coat, a "motion picture production activities" business; and Librasol, classified under "artistic creation." These to-be-dissolved companies were set up over 10 years ago and were not that commercially active as of late.
Ferguson's financial troubles have been reported for years, but the release of Epstein's files has revealed the extent of her struggles. One file suggests she told Epstein she was about to "freak with exhaustion" while he was still in custody in Florida and that she leaned on him for emotional support. In another email from September 2011, she wrote: "Don't know if you are still on this bbm but heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy."
The recent revelations from the Epstein files have also had an impact on Ferguson's charity work. Earlier this month, her charity Sarah's Trust announced it would close "for the foreseeable future" after details of her relationship with Epstein emerged. Seven other charities, including Teenage Cancer Trust, have also cut ties and revoked Ferguson's patronage in light of these revelations. Mention in the Epstein files doesn't prove any wrongdoing, though.