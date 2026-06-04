Epstein associate Sarah Kellen preparing explosive tell-all book

Sarah Kellen, a former assistant to the late Jeffrey Epstein , is planning to write a tell-all memoir, according to Page Six. However, she is also concerned about revealing information that could potentially be used against her in court. Kellen worked closely with Epstein for around 15 years and has been portrayed as both an accomplice and a victim.

Information Kellen has 'so much to say' about Epstein An insider close to Epstein and his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, revealed that Kellen has a lot to say. "She has so much to say, to plead her case. What she knows [about Epstein and Maxwell] would shock the world," the source told Page Six. They also mentioned that Kellen's information could be her "get out of jail free" card, too.

Potential value 'She had a front-row seat to the debauchery...' The insider also speculated that Kellen's memoir or show could fetch millions. "She had a front-row seat to the debauchery. But the price for freedom is priceless." They added that Kellen's interest in writing the book increased after Epstein's death, as she didn't want to do anything while he was alive. However, she still fears Maxwell and has not yet decided on her next move.

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