Women in this Italian village live remarkably long

The researchers analyzed the records of people born in Bolotana village between 1900 and 1925.

They found that 38 individuals lived beyond 100 years, a longevity rate that is 57% higher than Italy's national average.

The study began in 2024 and, as of last year, there were 12 centenarians among Bolotana's population of 2,266, about 12 times the Sardinian average.