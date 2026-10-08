Women in this Italian village live remarkably long
What's the story
A tiny mountain village in Sardinia, Italy, is being hailed as a potential new "blue zone," a region where people live significantly longer lives. A study by researchers from the University of Sassari and the University of Alabama at Birmingham found that 13.8% of women who reach 70 in this village live to be 100 years old. The Guardian reported that this makes it second globally for female longevity after Hong Kong.
Population study
Centenarians born between 1900-1925
The researchers analyzed the records of people born in Bolotana village between 1900 and 1925.
They found that 38 individuals lived beyond 100 years, a longevity rate that is 57% higher than Italy's national average.
The study began in 2024 and, as of last year, there were 12 centenarians among Bolotana's population of 2,266, about 12 times the Sardinian average.
Gender disparity
Predominantly women
The study also revealed that Bolotana's centenarians are predominantly women.
Of the six remaining centenarians (a person who has reached 100 years of age), all are women, with the two oldest being 102 years old.
More residents are expected to reach this milestone by the end of this year and during 2027.
This trend is in stark contrast to other blue zones like Okinawa (Japan), Nicoya (Costa Rica), Ikaria (Greece), and Loma Linda (California, USA), as it's expanding.
Research findings
'The longevity of the women in Bolotana is three times...'
Giovanni Mario Pes, the study's lead scientist and co-creator of the blue zone concept, called Bolotana's longevity "extraordinary."
He added, "The longevity of the women in Bolotana is three times higher than that of most Western women."
However, he refrained from speculating on what causes this village's remarkable longevity.
Possible factors
Physical activity and diet could be important factors?
Francesco Manconi, the mayor of Bolotana, suggested that a combination of factors could be responsible for this phenomenon.
He mentioned a clean diet, though he admitted no one avoids seada (a local cheese-filled pastry) or mustazzolus (spiced biscuits), and the "uncontaminated nature" surrounding the village.
Physical activity was also emphasized, as elderly residents often walk long distances daily, mostly women.