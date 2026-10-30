Saudi airstrike kills at least 13 in famine-hit Taiz region
World
A Saudi airstrike hit Yemen's Taiz region on Thursday, leaving at least 13 people dead, according to local health officials.
This comes as the area faces a worsening famine, with the governor blaming a siege by Houthi rebels that's made it nearly impossible for residents to get basic supplies.
Taiz: Nearly 1 million lack supplies
Nearly 1 million people in Taiz are struggling with severe shortages of water, cooking gas, and medical oxygen.
The World Food Program says more than 600,000 are running out of food fast.
Since the blockade began, there have been hundreds of deaths and injuries.
Human Rights Watch has even warned that using starvation like this could be considered a war crime, though Houthi leaders deny blocking all aid and say some routes remain open.