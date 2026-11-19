Saudi Arabia becomes India's 2nd-biggest oil supplier after Iran war
Big shift in the oil world: In October, Saudi Arabia jumped ahead of the UAE to become India's second-biggest oil supplier. This happened after the Iran war disrupted regional supplies, shaking up supply routes.
Saudi oil imports to India shot up to their highest in eight months, while the UAE's numbers dropped.
India imports hit record high
To keep its spot against rivals like Russia, Saudi Arabia boosted production and offered price breaks to make up for shipping costs.
As a result, India's oil imports hit an all-time high, up 4.7% from September.
Russia still leads the pack, supplying about one-third of India's oil, but Gulf countries are clearly stepping up their game in Asia's energy race.