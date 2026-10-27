Saudi Arabia contains fire near Ras Tanura oil export terminal
World
Saudi Arabia contained a fire near its Ras Tanura oil export terminal after an attack early Tuesday.
The facility is a huge deal for the country's oil business, with its biggest refinery and a swathe of storage tanks right on the Persian Gulf.
The extent of the damage wasn't immediately clear.
Houthis target Saudi energy, missiles intercepted
This was not an isolated incident: Yemen's Houthi militants have been targeting Saudi energy infrastructure lately, including Saudi Aramco sites and other key facilities.
On the same day as the fire, Saudi air defenses shot down three ballistic missiles aimed at the eastern region, showing just how persistent these threats have become for the kingdom's vital assets.