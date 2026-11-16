Saudi Arabia reassigns Fahd bin Hamad Al-Salman after Houthi advances
Saudi Arabia just swapped out its top military commander after Houthi rebels made big advances in Yemen, especially near the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
On November 16, 2026, Lt. Gen. Fahd bin Hamad Al-Salman was moved to an advisory role, signaling how seriously Riyadh is taking these new threats.
Fayyad Al-Ruwaili leads coalition after pullback
Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili is now leading the coalition forces after Yemeni troops had to pull back on November 15.
With Houthis pushing closer to key southern areas like Aden, the city has ramped up security checks for residents, though daily essentials are still available.
Despite the pressure, Yemeni authorities say they're committed to protecting Aden and nearby regions.