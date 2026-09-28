Saudi Arabia restarts east-west pipeline at low pumping rate
World
Saudi Arabia has restarted its East-West Pipeline after recent drone attacks forced a temporary shutdown.
This pipeline is a big deal because it lets oil flow to the Red Sea, skipping the risky Strait of Hormuz.
Right now, it's running at a low pumping rate as repairs continue.
East-West pipeline could steady India's oil
India gets around 40% of its oil through the Strait of Hormuz, so having another route is pretty important, especially with global prices rising and competition heating up.
While full pipeline capacity will take weeks to restore, even limited operations could help India avoid pricier alternatives and keep supplies steadier during uncertain times.