Saudi Arabia shoots down Houthi-launched cruise missile bound for Riyadh
Saudi Arabia shot down a cruise missile headed for its capital, Riyadh, on Saturday. The missile was launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, adding another chapter to the ongoing conflict between the two sides.
Saudi forces carried out airstrikes in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, damaging homes and stores and injuring 13 people.
Houthi rebels kill civilians in Taiz
The back-and-forth attacks are making things even tougher for people in the region.
In Yemen's Taiz province, recent Houthi attacks killed at least three civilians, including a child, and injured several more.
With both civilian areas getting hit, the humanitarian crisis is only getting worse as fighting continues between Saudi-backed forces and the Houthis.