Saudi-backed Yemen government launches offensive to restore state authority
World
Yemen's government, backed by Saudi Arabia, has kicked off a major military push to take back areas controlled by Iran-backed Houthi fighters.
Announced on Sunday, October 4, 2026, the operation aims to restore full state authority, with strikes in Sanaa and the Houthi stronghold of Saada.
Houthis seize al-Safiya claim Saudi strikes
This marks a sharp escalation after things had calmed down since a 2022 truce.
Fierce fighting is happening in the Kahboub Mountains, and Houthis just captured al-Safiya, a crucial spot for supply routes between Taiz and Aden.
In response to Saudi-led airstrikes, Houthis have separately claimed missile and drone attacks on Saudi targets, including Saudi Aramco facilities.