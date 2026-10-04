Saudi-backed Yemen government launches offensive to restore state control
Yemen's Saudi-backed government just kicked off a military offensive to regain areas recently seized by Houthi rebels, especially near Taiz and the Red Sea coast.
After opportunities for de-escalation had been exhausted, the government says it's aiming to restore state control, now with expected support from Saudi air support and the US already providing intelligence support to Riyadh's operations.
Houthi attacks escalate, worsening humanitarian crisis
The fighting has ramped up lately, with Houthis launching drone attacks on Saudi Aramco sites in Riyadh and the Khurais area.
The siege of Taiz has cut off vital supplies, while tens of thousands of people have been displaced, and around three in four families in parts of Yemen were going hungry because of the latest escalation.
The renewed fighting threatens to worsen Yemen's already severe humanitarian crisis.