Saudi coalition shoots down 3 Houthi drones 2 cruise missiles
World
The Saudi-led coalition just stopped a wave of Houthi attacks, shooting down three drones in the southern area and Riyadh and two cruise missiles over the Red Sea.
These strikes have been ramping up since July, with Houthis even targeting major spots like Riyadh's airport.
UN warns Red Sea shipping risk
The U.N. Security Council has called out these attacks, warning they're putting Red Sea shipping routes at risk.
Saudi officials say Iran is breaking U.N. rules by backing the Houthis.
Even with Saudi air support, Yemeni forces are struggling to hold back Houthi advances, adding more tension to a region already on edge from issues like Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz and global energy worries.