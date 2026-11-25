Saudi led coalition bombs Yemen's Hodeidah port after Houthi threats
Things are heating up in the region after a Saudi-led coalition bombed Yemen's key Hodeidah port, following threats from the Houthis to hit Saudi ports.
Civilians were urged to leave certain areas for safety, while the Houthis had already told workers and shipping companies to pull out of Red Sea ports.
Suspected Houthi Riyadh strike injures 11
Alongside the airstrike, coalition forces intercepted and destroyed two drones in the kingdom's Eastern Province as fears grew over possible attacks on Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast, including Jeddah.
Meanwhile, a suspected Houthi strike on Riyadh's Financial Centre left 11 people injured, including two Indians, highlighting just how tense things have gotten lately.