Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi missile near Riyadh after 2022 ceasefire
The Saudi-led coalition stopped a cruise missile fired by Yemen's Houthi militia before it could hit the Riyadh area.
This comes as fighting has ramped up again in Yemen after the 2022 ceasefire fell apart, putting the region on edge.
Houthi attacks cause over 1,600 deaths
Since July, there has been a wave of Houthi attacks on Saudi military and energy targets.
The renewed violence has led to over 1,600 deaths and forced more than 300,000 people from their homes.
The coalition says it is committed to backing Yemen's government as the Houthis push closer to Aden, keeping the conflict front and center in the region.