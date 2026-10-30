Saudi led coalition shoots down Houthi drone over Mecca region
World
On Friday, the Saudi-led coalition shot down a drone sent by Yemen's Houthi rebels over the Mecca region.
This is not a one-off. There have been repeated cross-border attacks lately, with Houthis using drones and missiles to target Saudi military bases, airports, and even energy sites.
Houthis deny targeting Mecca or Medina
The Houthis have denied going after Mecca or Medina, despite Saudi claims. They have not commented on this latest incident either.
All of this points to ongoing tensions in the region, as Saudi Arabia keeps working to defend its borders from these repeated threats.