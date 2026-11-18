Scloiwen Jean Baptiste kills ex-girlfriend and boyfriend then kills himself
A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded when Scloiwen Jean Baptiste shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Verchna Philippe, and her boyfriend, Darnell McLean, before taking his own life.
The incident happened after Baptiste arrived at their place in an Uber.
Philippe's mother calls Baptiste obsessed
Baptiste had a troubling history with Philippe, including threats in 2024 and a stabbing in 2025.
Philippe's mother described him as obsessed with her daughter and shared how much she meant to their family, calling her "She was my right hand, my everything."