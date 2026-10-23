Scotland faces Storm Boelo with amber wind warning this weekend
World
Heads up, Scotland: Storm Boelo is rolling in this weekend, and it's looking rough.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for strong winds up to 129km/h from Saturday night through Sunday, covering the mainland and Western Isles.
This follows recent travel headaches from Storm Austen.
Yellow heavy rain warning in Scotland
There's also a yellow warning for heavy rain in central and eastern Scotland starting Friday morning, with flooding risks on the rise.
Train speeds are being cut for safety, and officials say they're doing everything possible to keep things running smoothly.
People are being urged to stay updated and take care as the storm passes through.