Scott Bessent says Trump Xi Shenzhen summit ignored Jensen Huang
Scott Bessent says the recent Trump-Xi summit in Shenzhen didn't touch on former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. Instead, both leaders zeroed in on bigger tech issues.
Trump Xi discuss US AI leadership
Trump and Xi mainly talked about making sure the US stays a leader in artificial intelligence.
Bessent said they agreed it's important for humans, not just algorithms, to make key military decisions involving AI.
The US also wants to boost its own AI industry to stay competitive and safe from tech threats.