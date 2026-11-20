Sean Duffy to reveal cause of November 13 FAA outage
The US government is about to reveal what caused the huge Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) outage on November 13 that disrupted more than 18,000 flights and left more than a million travelers stuck nationwide.
Reuters reported it was the longest nationwide aviation ground stop in the US since the September 11, 2001, attacks, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will soon share what investigators found.
L3Harris Juniper router blamed for outage
Turns out, a Juniper router installed by L3Harris Technologies at a remote facility in Arkansas triggered nearly five hours of chaos.
Bedford admitted the system has been running since 2002 and badly needs an upgrade.
For now, all new routers are on hold while experts, including the FBI, test for issues.
Duffy is also pushing Congress for $50 billion more to modernize air traffic control so this doesn't happen again.