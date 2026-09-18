Ex-royal bodyguard advises Harry-Meghan to be 'discreet' amid risks
What's the story
A former royal security staffer has advised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be "discreet" amid a perceived threat to the British royal family. Simon Morgan, an ex-Met Police bodyguard for the royals, told Page Six, "The threat to the UK and its assets, of which the Royal Family is one, is currently severe." "Being discreet and unobtrusive is really important, you don't want to unsettle the environment, as that causes problems."
Security risks
Harry's military background could expose him to 'genuine security threats'
Morgan also discussed the security issues that Harry has been facing.
He said these stem from both real threats and Harry's awareness of his royal status.
He called these "actual risks," citing Harry's royal title and his past as a military officer who served two operational tours.
"Harry publicly discussed killing Taliban fighters in his memoir," Morgan noted, adding that this could expose the royal to "genuine security threats."
Public perception
'If we look at the Sussexes' visibility...'
Morgan added that Harry's high-profile status and wealth create "perceived risks" to his family, finances, and social standing.
He said, "They seek to reduce and mitigate the risks by using security [and] professionals whose job it is to deal with these threats."
"If we look at the Sussexes' visibility over recent years, they have alienated large sections of the public [and] everyone has an opinion."
"Most are negative, some positive and some don't care."
Security adjustments
The Sussexes recently faced multiple security issues
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently changed their children's school after just two days due to a security risk.
Morgan praised this move, saying, "Ultimately, the Sussexes' team has done that by changing schools. It wasn't working; the risks were too great, they couldn't be mitigated, so a change was needed."
Markle, however, faced another security issue when her personal phone number was leaked after she joined a WhatsApp group for parents at her children's new school.
Royal return
Harry makes 1st official appearance since relocating to England
Harry and Markle quietly moved back to England from their $14 million Montecito mansion at the end of August.
King Charles III has made it clear that they would remain private citizens upon their return, reminding everyone that they stepped down from royal duties in 2020.
On Thursday, Harry made his first official appearance since relocating, attending the Invictus Spirit Gala Dinner & Awards at London's Old Royal Naval College.