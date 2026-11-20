Sen. Van Hollen leads Democrats to block Iran military funding
A group of Democratic senators, led by Sen. Chris Van Hollen, wants new rules to stop federal money from being used for military action in Iran.
With a funding deadline coming up on December 11, they are trying to block what they call Trump's "war of choice."
Sens. Bernie Sanders and Tammy Duckworth are backing the move.
Some Democrats warn of shutdown risk
Not all Democrats agree on this approach.
Some worry that pushing for strict restrictions could risk a government shutdown right before the holidays, which might backfire politically.
The debate shows just how tricky it is for Democrats to challenge Trump's Iran policy while keeping Congress running smoothly.