Senators say President Trump's Russian diesel deal violates US law
World
A group of seven US senators, both Democrats and Republicans, are calling out President Trump for striking a diesel import deal with Russia, saying it breaks US law.
The agreement, announced Friday, lets Russian diesel into the US in exchange for easing sanctions, even though Congress banned Russian energy imports in 2022 after the Ukraine invasion.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defends deal
The senators say this move could give Russia more money while the war in Ukraine is still ongoing.
They're frustrated that the administration didn't consult Congress or explain its reasoning, which is required by law.
Despite criticism, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended the deal Sunday, saying, "We are going to do it with all the legal authorities we have."