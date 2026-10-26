Serbia's student led movement challenges Aleksandar Vucic, must tackle corruption
World
After two years of rallies, Serbia's student-led movement has challenged longtime leader Aleksandar Vucic, a huge moment for the country.
Now, the real challenge begins: turning protest energy into actual governance.
The new leaders need to tackle corruption and figure out how to balance relationships with the EU, Russia, and China.
Serbia's student movement selects 250 representatives
The movement picked 250 representatives (including a cardiologist and a former central bank governor) to shape reforms.
Their main aims? Clean up institutions, cut down on corruption, and hold a vote on joining the EU.
With just 90 days to form a government, keeping everyone united will be key for Serbia's next chapter.