Serbia's Student List becomes MPs November 17 ousting Aleksandar Vucic
Big change in Serbia: the Student List, a group made up of academics and legal pros, will officially become MPs on November 17 after beating Aleksandar Vucic's party in last month's election.
This ends Vucic's long rule and puts the Student List in charge of forming the next government.
For now, outgoing PM Djuro Macut is leading a caretaker cabinet.
Vucic threatens protests, accuses student list
The transition isn't exactly smooth: Vucic is accusing the Student List of targeting his allies after some recent arrests.
MP-elect Sarah El Sarag says their movement makes decisions together, not just at the top.
With Vucic threatening major protests of his own, some worry about disruptions or even sabotage during the first parliamentary session.
Observers say it's crucial Parliament approves the new cabinet within 90 days to keep things stable.