Serbia's Student List wins 140 seats, deals blow to Vucic
Serbia just saw a major political shake-up: the Student List, a student-led coalition made up of academics, doctors, engineers, actors, and sports personalities, has won the majority in parliament, dealing a blow to Vucic's long dominance.
With 140 out of 250 seats and over half the vote, their approach is all about teamwork rather than a single leader calling the shots.
Student list vows anticorruption, tackles crime
The Student List plans to fight corruption and organized crime, with Dejan Soskic and Ilija Srdanovic.
They're also bringing in fresh perspectives on Europe and Russia thanks to members like former basketball star Dejan Bodiroga and farmer Zlatko Kokanovic.
Their rise follows the November 2024 station collapse protests, so now all eyes are on how they'll reconcile differences over Europe and Russia, and whether they can actually deliver real change.