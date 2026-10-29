Serbia's student movement defeats Serbian Progressive Party, demands resignations
World
Serbia's student movement just scored a major victory, defeating Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party in the election after 14 years in power.
Now, they're calling for top police, intelligence, and judicial leaders to step down, saying it's time for real accountability.
They've also urged public workers to keep evidence safe during this transition.
Students demand quick results, corruption probes
The students want election results announced quickly so a new government can get started.
They're pushing for investigations into corruption and abuse of power under the old regime, including claims of force against protesters and groups of people storming the Informer TV station.
With European officials watching closely, there's hope this could finally move Serbia closer to European Union membership.