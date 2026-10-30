Sergey Lavrov in Atlanta for G-20 amid U.S.-Iran, Russia-Ukraine tensions
World
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is in Atlanta for the G-20 foreign ministers meeting, kicking off Friday.
The summit comes at a tense moment, with ongoing conflicts like U.S.-Iran and Russia-Ukraine on the table, plus high oil prices making life tougher worldwide.
Sergey Lavrov to oppose international sanctions
Lavrov plans to push back against international sanctions.
This meeting sets the tone for December's G-20 summit in Miami.
Plus, with US midterm elections just around the corner, all eyes are on Atlanta this week.