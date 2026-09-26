Sergey Lavrov urges Security Council reform, names India and Brazil
World
India's campaign for a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council just got a boost.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking at the U.N. called for U.N. Security Council reforms that give more seats to countries from Asia, Africa, and Latin America, specifically naming India and Brazil.
He made it clear that adding more Western countries isn't the answer.
Visegrad Group backs India bid
The Visegrad Group (Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Czech Republic) also threw its support behind India at the U.N. General Assembly.
With more countries backing India's bid, it's clear there's growing momentum to update the U.N. Security Council to better reflect today's world, and India is right at the center of that conversation.