Seventeen St. Mathias Mulumba Catholic Church members die in Salama
World
17 members of St. Mathias Mulumba Catholic Church died in a road accident in Salama, Kenya, on Saturday, Oct. 3, while heading to a national prayer event.
Their van collided in a crash after a truck driver attempted and failed to overtake another truck shortly after 12am local time.
Archbishop Martin Kivuva confirmed the loss and asked for prayers for the victims and their families.
NTSA investigates crash, inspects vehicle safety
Kenya's National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is investigating the crash and checking vehicle safety, especially since this stretch of road is known for accidents.
President William Ruto shared condolences with the families.
NTSA reminded drivers to avoid reckless moves and stick to safe driving habits, especially when overtaking.