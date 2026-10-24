Severe storms expected across Queensland, Victoria and South Australia

Heads up, severe thunderstorms and heavy rain are rolling into Queensland, Victoria, and South Australia this weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning about possible flash floods in Queensland, especially with the ground already soaked.

Rockhampton, Gladstone, and the Sunshine Coast hinterlands are on watch, plus Melbourne's eastern suburbs and parts of South Australia could see wild weather too.

Tasmania's set for a soggy Sunday morning (October 25).