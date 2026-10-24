Severe storms expected across Queensland, Victoria and South Australia
Heads up, severe thunderstorms and heavy rain are rolling into Queensland, Victoria, and South Australia this weekend.
The Bureau of Meteorology is warning about possible flash floods in Queensland, especially with the ground already soaked.
Rockhampton, Gladstone, and the Sunshine Coast hinterlands are on watch, plus Melbourne's eastern suburbs and parts of South Australia could see wild weather too.
Tasmania's set for a soggy Sunday morning (October 25).
Some Queensland areas reached 450mm
This storm warning comes right after Queensland had its wettest week in ages: some areas reached 450mm of rain.
That led to school closures and more than 16 water rescues, including a dramatic save of an elderly man stranded on his car roof in Caboolture.
With more rain coming, flood risks remain high.