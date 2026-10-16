SFI UK protest and pro-Modi counter-protest outside Indian High Commission
On Friday, October 16, things got lively outside the Indian High Commission in London as SFI UK held a protest demanding more transparency and accountability over alleged vote erasure and police actions in India.
At the same time, Modi supporters showed up with their own counter-protest.
Both groups waved the Tricolor and were kept apart by police.
SFI protests target electoral roll changes
The SFI crowd chanted "Azadi" and "Saare Jahaan Se Achcha", while Modi supporters answered with "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and praised Modi's global impact: entrepreneur Rahul Kale even pointed out his trade achievements.
Hirdesh Gupta, Founder-Director of Indian Diaspora in the UK, shared their continued faith in Modi.
This protest is part of a bigger wave by SFI UK against changes to India's electoral rolls, and more demonstrations are expected soon.