Summarize Simplifying... In short Walmart is facing criticism for selling products featuring Lord Ganesha, a revered Hindu deity, on items like underwear and casual wear.

The Hindu American Foundation and social media users have called this a disrespectful misuse of Hindu imagery, leading to some products being removed from Walmart's online catalog.

However, the incident has sparked a broader conversation about cultural ignorance in product design and marketing.

Walmart faces backlash for selling Lord Ganesha-printed underwear

By Snehil Singh 02:43 pm Dec 09, 202402:43 pm

What's the story United States retailer Walmart is facing severe criticism for selling products with prints of Hindu deity, Lord Ganesha. The items, including undergarments, slippers, and swimsuits, have sparked outrage among the Hindu community globally. Images of the products have gone viral on social media platforms such as X (formerly Facebook), leading to accusations of cultural insensitivity and disrespect toward religious sentiments.

Online outrage

Social media users demand respect for religious sentiments

Social media users have voiced their anger over Walmart's product line. One user said, "Listen!! Walmart, featuring Lord Ganesha on underwear and casual wear is deeply disrespectful to #Hindus." Another demanded equal respect for all religions and called for the removal of these products. The Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce expressed its concerns over the misuse of sacred Hindu imagery on such items.

Foundation's response

Hindu American Foundation criticizes Walmart's product line

The Hindu American Foundation has also slammed Walmart for the "disrespectful misuse of Hindu imagery" on these products. The foundation urged the retail giant to stop selling such items immediately. Responding to the backlash, Walmart has removed some of these products, such as slippers with Lord Ganesha prints, from its online catalog. However, other items like swimsuits with similar prints are still up for sale.

Cultural ignorance

Incident highlights issues of cultural ignorance in marketing

The incident has highlighted the persistent problem of cultural ignorance in product design and marketing. Social media users continue to urge brands like Walmart to respect religious sentiments in their product offerings. One user noted that depicting Lord Ganesha on inappropriate items is offensive, and not creative, while another asked if anyone at Walmart realized the potential offense caused by these designs.