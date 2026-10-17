Shauntai May Nickerson expresses sorrow after Silver Rail shooting
After the tragic shooting at Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Oregon, where a 16-year-old opened fire, killing three children and a teacher, the shooter's mother, Shauntai May Nickerson, shared her heartbreak.
She called her son "a good boy" and said, "I'm sorry." She also said, "I miss him."
Another child and a teacher were also critically hurt.
Parent Kaylub Giamanco shoots attacker
The attack ended when Kaylub Giamanco, a parent with a concealed-carry permit, intervened and shot the attacker before police arrived.
Leaders like US President Donald Trump and Gov. Kotek praised Giamanco for his bravery, with Trump calling him a "great hero" and saying, "It's a terrible thing, but thank goodness for a man that had a gun and knew how to use it." Kotek said he likely saved lives.
Giamanco's mother, Kenda Freeman, thanked people for their support, and his brother, Kyle Giamanco, said Kaylub Giamanco is struggling to process what happened and feels guilty that he could not save more people.