Sheikh Hasina cannot return to Bangladesh due to documents, extradition
Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister of Bangladesh, wants to return home on her own terms, but things aren't so simple.
Even though India isn't stopping her, Bangladesh has filed an extradition request that could slow things down.
The real snag? Hasina doesn't have a valid passport or national ID card right now, so she can't actually travel back.
Sheikh Hasina passport revoked ID blocked
Hasina's travel troubles started when her diplomatic passport was revoked on August 22, 2024 and her national ID card was blocked on February 16, 2025.
Experts say Bangladesh's move to deny her these documents goes against international instruments (like the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a declaration) that promise everyone the right to return to their country.
Some officials argue about whether she really needs these papers, but legal experts say it's a basic right that shouldn't be up for debate.