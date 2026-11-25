Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh December 16 India says voluntary
Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's former prime minister, is set to return home from more than two years in India on December 16.
India's Ministry of External Affairs made it clear her return is voluntary and separate from Dhaka's extradition request.
Hasina return could unsettle Bangladesh politics
Hasina has been in exile in India for over two years. Now, her comeback could shake up the country's politics.
Even though officials say it is a personal choice, the timing has everyone watching closely.