Sheikh Hasina reveals when she'll return to Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina , the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh , has said she would only consider returning to her country if a legitimate government was in place, the constitution was being upheld, and law and order prevailed. "It's really not about me or my family. For Bangladesh to achieve the future we all want, there must be a return to constitutional rule and political stability. No single person or family defines our country's future," she added.

Election boycott Hasina warns of electoral boycott Currently living in New Delhi, India, Hasina has been in exile since August 2024 after being ousted by an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. The interim government has banned all political party activities and suspended the Awami League's registration on national security grounds. Hasina has warned that millions of Awami League supporters will boycott the upcoming national elections if her party remains barred from contesting. She called the ban "not only unjust, it is self-defeating."

Legal proceedings Hasina facing charges of crimes against humanity She stressed the need for electoral legitimacy and said, "You cannot disenfranchise millions of people if you want a political system that works." Hasina also denied all allegations against her, calling them politically motivated. She is currently facing charges of crimes against humanity over a crackdown on student protests in mid-2024. A verdict from the International Crimes Tribunal is expected on November 13. The United Nations estimates up to 1,400 were killed during the unrest between July 15-August 5.