Sheikh Hasina seeks UN support over Awami League election ban
Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's former prime minister, is turning to the United Nations for support after her party, the Awami League, was blocked from running in the February 2026 elections, an election that saw the BNP take power.
She and her team say this move breaks international rules on fair political participation and puts Bangladesh's democracy at risk.
Sheikh Hasina lawyers cite ICCPR, violence
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's legal team argues that banning Awami League from elections violates global human rights agreements (such as the ICCPR) and shuts out fair competition.
The appeal highlights violence against party supporters and calls on UN experts to push for free, inclusive elections.
Even with a death penalty hanging over her since being ousted in 2024, Hasina says she plans to return to Bangladesh this December.