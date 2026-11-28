Sheikh Hasina to return December 16 from exile amid protests
Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's former prime minister, says she'll return from exile on December 16. It's causing a stir.
Awami League supporters are hitting the streets with torch marches and rallies in places like Pabna and Tungipara, showing strong support for Hasina as political tensions rise.
The government, led by the rival BNP, isn't happy about her comeback since she was sentenced to death in absentia in November 2025 over charges linked to the 2024 crackdown on protesters.
BGB deployed, Awami League calls shutdown
With violence breaking out, especially in Gopalganj, authorities deployed 108 BGB platoons amid rising tensions.
The Awami League has called for a 48-hour nationwide shutdown starting November 29 to show its strength.
All of this is happening just weeks before Hasina's proposed December 16 return.