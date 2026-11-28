Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's former prime minister, says she'll return from exile on December 16. It's causing a stir.

Awami League supporters are hitting the streets with torch marches and rallies in places like Pabna and Tungipara, showing strong support for Hasina as political tensions rise.

The government, led by the rival BNP, isn't happy about her comeback since she was sentenced to death in absentia in November 2025 over charges linked to the 2024 crackdown on protesters.