Sheikh Hasina wishes Hindus joyful Durga Puja, warns of attacks
World
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wished the Hindu community a joyful Durga Puja and highlighted the festival's role in celebrating Bengal's diverse culture.
But she also voiced real concern about a pattern of attacks since August 5, 2024, including attacks on homes and property.
Hasina accuses interim government of inaction
Hasina accused the current interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, of letting these incidents slide without proper investigation, pointing to unresolved cases like the murder of teacher Ganapati Chakraborty and the detention of religious leader Chinmoy Prabhu.
She urged everyone who believes in Bangladesh's founding values to stand up for minority rights and reminded affected communities, "you are not alone. This country is yours too."