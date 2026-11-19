Sheikh Hasina's December return stalled pending passport and national ID
Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's former prime minister, wants to head back home this December, but there's a catch.
Her lawyers just asked the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi for a new passport and national ID card, with a signed authorisation from Hasina herself.
Without these documents, her return plans are on hold.
Bangladesh can deny passports for convictions
Getting that passport isn't simple. Bangladeshi law lets the government deny passports to people with criminal convictions.
Her legal team is pushing hard, highlighting their credentials and official authorization to represent her.
Whether she gets to go home now depends on whether the government decides to issue those documents.