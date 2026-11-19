It all kicked off after Hasina announced she'd return to Bangladesh this December. She fled to India following the July-August 2024 student-led uprising.

Even though Awami League activities are officially banned, its supporters are still clashing with Bangladesh Nationalist Party, or BNP, members and police.

The violence has already claimed lives, and even BNP offices have been attacked.

Security forces are on high alert, but tensions remain sky-high as both sides refuse to back down.