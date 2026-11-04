Sherrod Brown defeats Jon Husted, reclaims Ohio US Senate seat

This year's Ohio US Senate battle saw more than $422 million spent, thanks in part to Brown's fundraising and Democrats's ad advantage.

Even though Ohio usually leans Republican, Brown's reputation and strong Democratic momentum helped him edge out Husted.

Hot topics included data centers and healthcare costs, with Brown calling out Husted for past data center deals.

With this win, Brown will finish JD Vance's old term and could run again in 2028 if he wants to stick around.