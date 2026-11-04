Sherrod Brown defeats Jon Husted, reclaims Ohio US Senate seat
Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, just pulled off a big win in Ohio's US Senate race, beating Republican Jon Husted.
The Associated Press called it on November 4, 2026.
Brown lost his seat two years ago but now returns to the Senate, joining a rare group of just seven former senators since 1946 to reclaim their spot after losing it.
Campaign spending topped $422 million
This year's Ohio US Senate battle saw more than $422 million spent, thanks in part to Brown's fundraising and Democrats's ad advantage.
Even though Ohio usually leans Republican, Brown's reputation and strong Democratic momentum helped him edge out Husted.
Hot topics included data centers and healthcare costs, with Brown calling out Husted for past data center deals.
With this win, Brown will finish JD Vance's old term and could run again in 2028 if he wants to stick around.