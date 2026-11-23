Ship attacks in Strait of Hormuz highest since Iran war
Attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz have risen to their highest level since the Iran War began earlier this year.
Over 30 incidents were reported just in October, and November is not slowing down, with at least 22 incidents already logged.
President Trump rules out Iran talks
These attacks are shaking up global oil and gas shipments. Some routes are still running, but overall traffic is down compared to before the war.
Meanwhile, President Trump has ruled out talks with Iran, focusing instead on using financial pressure and control over the strait as key strategies in this tense standoff.