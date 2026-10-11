Siberian lab worker dies of pneumonia, WHO says no plague
World
A Russian lab worker in Siberia sadly passed away from pneumonia, but the World Health Organization (WHO) says there is no sign of anything super dangerous like the plague.
Even though about 200 people who had contact with her were quarantined, none have gotten sick or shown symptoms, which is a relief.
Lab worker vaccinated cause unknown
Officials say she was properly vaccinated, and nothing unusual linked to her work has turned up so far.
The exact cause of her pneumonia is still a mystery, so both Russian authorities and the WHO are keeping a close watch and sharing updates, just in case anything changes.