Sindhi nationalists protest Mohsin Naqvi's Sindh division plan in Karachi
On Sunday, November 22, Karachi's streets filled with thousands of Sindhi nationalists protesting Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's proposal to divide Sindh.
Organized by the Jeay Sindh Rahbar Committee, marchers wore traditional ajrak and called for an independent "Sindhudesh."
The movement quickly spread to cities like Hyderabad and Nawabshah, showing just how strongly people across Sindh oppose the military-led division plan.
Sindhi leaders call referendum a ploy
Sindhi leaders like Riaz Ali Chandio slammed any idea of a referendum on splitting the province, calling it a ploy for a pre-decided outcome.
Protesters also accused central authorities of taking resources from Sindh and warned of more demonstrations ahead.
With rival groups planning counter-protests, tensions over regional identity and autonomy are set to rise.