Singapore clears ex-Megaspeed executive Alice Huang in chip probe
Singapore just cleared Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive, after investigating claims she was questioned over suspected violations of its laws.
Authorities found there wasn't enough evidence to charge her, and the chips never even entered Singapore. They were shipped elsewhere.
Megaspeed probe continues amid US blacklist
Even though Huang is off the hook, Megaspeed is still being looked into.
Singapore says it is waiting on more information from the US before making any final calls.
Meanwhile, the US has already blacklisted Megaspeed over concerns about chip exports, so this story isn't quite over yet.