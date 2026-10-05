Singapore launches FirstDate app for unmarried public officers aged 21-35
Singapore just rolled out a new dating app called FirstDate for unmarried public officers aged 21 to 35, hoping to spark real connections and tackle the country's record-low birth rate.
The move comes as more young people are delaying marriage, so the government is trying something fresh to encourage people to make meaningful connections.
FirstDate gives 1 monthly compatible match
FirstDate matches users based on shared interests, lifestyles, and dealbreakers like wanting kids.
You get one match per month, picked using a smart algorithm, with a compatibility score and personal note.
There's a 72-hour window to accept or skip the match, and privacy is handled through Singpass verification.
Plus, "Date Quests" are built in to make first meetings less awkward.
This modern take nods to Singapore's long matchmaking history but puts your choices front and center.