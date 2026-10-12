Singapore president warns AI threatens entry-level jobs at Bangkok meetings
World
Singapore's president, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, has raised a red flag about AI making it harder for fresh graduates to land entry-level jobs.
Speaking at the IMF and World Bank meetings in Bangkok on Monday, he pointed out that "The evidence is already very clear, it's clearest in the most AI-exposed sectors," and urged countries to take this seriously.
Shanmugaratnam urges global cooperation on AI
Shanmugaratnam also warned that if we're not careful, AI might widen the gap between richer and poorer countries.
He called for global teamwork and smarter policies so tech growth doesn't leave anyone behind, saying we need to make sure everyone benefits, not just a few regions or groups.