Singapore seeks to protect AI chip access amid US rules
Singapore is working to keep its access to advanced AI chips, even as the US tightens export rules on this tech for China.
Government officials are talking with affected companies and US authorities to make sure Singaporean companies aren't cut off from these important chips.
Singapore's Megaspeed suspected of export breaches
Staying connected to global tech is key for Singapore's reputation as a reliable business hub.
The government says it will stick to international laws and may act against anyone breaking export rules.
Meanwhile, a local company called Megaspeed is suspected of helping Chinese firms dodge these controls, showing how complex the chip trade has become in Southeast Asia.