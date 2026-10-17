Six Democratic lawmakers urge Rubio on India student protests
Six US Democratic lawmakers, including Pramila Jayapal and Ilhan Omar, have asked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to bring up concerns about India's crackdown on student protests during his upcoming visit.
They're worried about reports of excessive force by Indian authorities and claims that Indian diplomatic missions, the Indian Embassy, and consulates are monitoring protesters in the US.
Lawmakers demand probes as India objects
The lawmakers say these issues threaten the free exercise of fundamental freedoms and the right to vote, which is core to the democratic identities of both the United States and India, and they want investigations into possible human rights violations and for detainees to be released.
India's ambassador called the concerns "unacceptable interference in India's internal affairs," while some leaders argue the US should respect India's internal affairs, adding a bit more tension to already tricky diplomatic ties.